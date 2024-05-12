Head to Head Analysis: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.02 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -20.81 All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves.

This table compares Atlanta Braves and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74% All For One Media 48,019.61% -34.70% 29,634.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats All For One Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About All For One Media

(Get Free Report)

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.