Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 139.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 208,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hecla Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

