HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 20,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

HelloFresh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.