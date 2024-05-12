HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 20,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.
HelloFresh Company Profile
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.