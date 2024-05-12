Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.60 and last traded at 0.61. 84,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 557,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.63.

Hercules Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.62.

About Hercules Silver

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules Silver Project located in Washington County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.