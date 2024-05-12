Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

