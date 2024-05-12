Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,883. Hess has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.