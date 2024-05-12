Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Up 1%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 3,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Highest Performances Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

