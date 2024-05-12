Holley Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $474.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.53. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Holley

In related news, Director Graham Clempson purchased 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

