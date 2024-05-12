Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

