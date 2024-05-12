Honest’s (HNST) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.55.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honest

Honest Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 1,150,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $75,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.