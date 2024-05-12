HSBC Cuts Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $15.90

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $16.80 to $15.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

