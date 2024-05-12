IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IAC worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

