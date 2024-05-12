IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.94.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.