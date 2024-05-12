Iams Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.93 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

