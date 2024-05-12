Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.07. Immutep shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 226,063 shares traded.

Immutep Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

