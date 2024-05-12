Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %

IBTX stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.