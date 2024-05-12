indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.50. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

INDI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

INDI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

