InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 226,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
