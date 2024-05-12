InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 226,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

