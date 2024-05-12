Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

INFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Informatica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $29.50 on Friday. Informatica has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.