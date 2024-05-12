Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, reports. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million.

Innospec Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $131.22. 189,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,294. Innospec has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Innospec by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

