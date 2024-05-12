InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,505,702,192.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,838 shares of company stock worth $2,255,745 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

