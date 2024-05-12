InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

InPlay Oil stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,617. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$211.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.2748268 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

