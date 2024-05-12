InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,617. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.2748268 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

