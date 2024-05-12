InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.57. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

