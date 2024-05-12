InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

InPost Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.