InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.
