Insider Buying: Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANKGet Free Report) insider Delayne Weeks bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Delayne Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 12th, Delayne Weeks acquired 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$135.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Delayne Weeks bought 500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$67.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Delayne Weeks purchased 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$105.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Delayne Weeks acquired 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,045.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Delayne Weeks bought 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,045.00.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVE:ANK opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23. Angkor Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.15.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

