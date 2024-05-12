Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CAO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CAO Raymond Todd Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.2 %

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 994,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.