Insider Buying: Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) EVP Acquires $22,380.00 in Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $22,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,325.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBCN. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

