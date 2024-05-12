Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires 106 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($187.76).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.8 %
LON:TW opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76.
Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
