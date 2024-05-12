Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 152,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,667. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.