Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.53.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

