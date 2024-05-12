Intact Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$228.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$213.76.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

