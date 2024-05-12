Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,221.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

