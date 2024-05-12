Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.