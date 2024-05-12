Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

