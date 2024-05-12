Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

