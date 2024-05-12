International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 168,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

