International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

