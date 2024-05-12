International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $98.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

