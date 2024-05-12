Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $56.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.89 or 0.00019427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,486,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,714,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.