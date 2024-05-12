Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

