Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.