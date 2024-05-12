iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

