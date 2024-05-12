iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $523.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.53 and its 200 day moving average is $487.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.