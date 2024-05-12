iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.53 and a 200 day moving average of $487.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

