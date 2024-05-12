iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after buying an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

