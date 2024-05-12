iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 10,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1434 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHH. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

