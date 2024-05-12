iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 10,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1434 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.