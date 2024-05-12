iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

