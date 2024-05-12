iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €124.06 ($133.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.60. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($76.46). The company has a market cap of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

