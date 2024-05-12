iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Position Decreased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,911,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

